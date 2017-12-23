- ITV Report
-
Man charged with attempted murder after car hit Melbourne pedestrians
A 32-year-old man has been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of endangering life after a car was driven at pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne.
The man, who has not been named by police, appeared in court in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Nine of the victims of the crash were foreign nationals, among who was a 25-year-old Irish woman who is in a stable condition in hospital.
Eleven others remain in hospital, three of who are in critical conditions, following the incident outside Flinders Street station on Thursday afternoon.
Police previously said the suspect, an Australian citizen of Afghan heritage, had a history of mental illness and drug abuse, and played down any links to terrorism.
Footage from the scene showed the vehicle crash into pedestrians as they crossed the road.
Many of the victims are seen being thrown into the air before the car crashes into a phone box.
In the immediate aftermath witnesses and passersby can be seen rushing to the scene and going to the aid of the victims.
Others were seen watching on in shock as the car comes to a crashing halt.
A 24-year-old man who was arrested after he was allegedly found with illegal items during the initial police operation was interviewed and released, with police confirming the two men were not linked.
Security will be boosted at England and Australia's fourth Ashes Test, which starts on Tuesday in Melbourne, as a result of the crash.