Man charged with attempted murder after car hit Melbourne pedestrians

A 32-year-old man has been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of endangering life after a car was driven at pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne.

The man, who has not been named by police, appeared in court in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Nine of the victims of the crash were foreign nationals, among who was a 25-year-old Irish woman who is in a stable condition in hospital.

Eleven others remain in hospital, three of who are in critical conditions, following the incident outside Flinders Street station on Thursday afternoon.

Police previously said the suspect, an Australian citizen of Afghan heritage, had a history of mental illness and drug abuse, and played down any links to terrorism.