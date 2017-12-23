33 dead as bus plunges off bridge into river in India

Some 33 people have died after a bus plunged off a bridge and into a river in India.

Some seven other passengers were taken to hospital in the town of Sawai Madhopur, in the northern state of Rajasthan.

Police said the speeding bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it smashed through railings on the bridge and plunged into the Banas river, 65ft (20m) below at 7am local time.

India media reported that the bus driver was among those killed in the crash.