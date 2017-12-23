Men more likely to try to evade tax than women, researchers say

Men are significantly more likely than women to try to evade paying tax, researchers say.

A study of almost 1,500 people in the US, UK, Sweden and Italy found men under-report their income, while women are more honest.

It revealed that men are more willing to contribute their full share of tax when they are informed what their money pays for.

Researchers say tackling the gender pay gap and increasing women's participation in the workforce could be more effective at increasing tax revenue than focusing on tax evasion.

The study, published in the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Economics, involved tests to gauge attitudes about paying tax among people who self-report their income.

Dr John D'Attoma, from the University of Exeter Business School, said the evidence was clear.