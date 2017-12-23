Saturday's weather update. Mild, breezy and cloudy for many.

Today: For many Saturday will be cloudy but mild. The best of any sunshine in the northeast, but damp conditions in western areas with mist and drizzle. Strong winds in the north and generally breezy elsewhere. Rain in western Scotland.

Tonight: Saturday evening will remain cloudy and mild for many and damp in western areas. Rain in Scotland will become heavier and more persistent through the early hours. Remaining generally breezy.

Sunday: Cloudy and mild for England and Wales. Heavy, persistent rain in Scotland may sink slowly into parts of Northern Ireland and northern England later. Breezy in most regions.