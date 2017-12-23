Storm Tembin leaves at least 75 dead and scores missing in Philippines

At least 75 people have been killed and a further 58 are missing in the Philippines after a tropical storm caused flash flooding at a peak time for Christmas travel, officials have said.

Most of the deaths were in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula, Romina Marasigan of the government's disaster-response agency said.

The flooding was caused by Tropical Storm Tembin - known locally as Vinta - the latest to hit the Philippines, which is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year.

"It is unfortunate that another tropical cyclone, Vinta, made its presence felt so near Christmas," presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr said, adding that food packs and other aid were being distributed in storm-hit communities.