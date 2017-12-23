The latest weather ahead of Christmas. Dull, breezy but mild for many, with rain for some

Tonight: Rain in Scotland will become heavier and more persistent through the early hours. Remaining generally breezy.

Sunday: Cloudy and mild for England and Wales. Heavy, persistent rain in Scotland may sink slowly into parts of Northern Ireland and northern England later. Breezy in most regions.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Christmas Day will become unsettled with a band of rain spreading slowly from the west. Tuesday and Wednesday turn drier and brighter with some sunshine and showers, but somewhat cooler.