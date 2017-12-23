- ITV Report
Former US marine 'planned San Francisco Christmas Day terror attack'
A former US Marine has been charged with a terror offence after saying he wanted to carry out a Christmas Day attack on a popular tourist destination in San Francisco.
The FBI also found a martyrdom letter and several guns in the Californian home of Everitt Aaron Jameson.
The tow truck driver has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.
Jameson told an undercover agent who he believed to be associated with senior leadership of the so-called Islamic State group that he wanted to conduct a violent attack on Pier 39 in San Francisco because it was heavily crowded, according to an FBI affidavit.
Jameson - who had a sharpshotter rifel qualification - also told the agent that Christmas Day would be "the perfect day to commit the attack" and that he "did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die", according to the affidavit.
Pier 39, which is packed with restaurants, bars and souvenir shops, is one of San Francisco's most popular tourist spots.
It is home to the city's aquarium, is a prime location from which to photograph sea lions that gather in the marina below, and it also offers free live music and street performances.
FBI spokesperson Katherine Zackel said that Jameson was under surveillance and "the public was never in imminent danger".
Jameson had posted radical jihadist messages online, including expressing support for the Halloween terror attack in New York City in which a driver used his truck to kill eight people, the FBI said.
Jameson offered to use his tow truck to support the cause, the affidavit says.
Ms Zackel and San Francisco acting mayor London Breed both said there are no other known threats, though police increased their presence throughout the city after being notified of the FBI investigation several days ago.
"San Francisco is a city that proudly champions democracy, freedom and liberty. Sadly, that makes our home a target," Ms Breed said in a statement.
"We will not allow the thwarted attempts of one dangerous individual to disrupt our way of life.
"We will remain vigilant and continue to protect our city from any threat."
FBI agents raided Jameson's home in Modesto, a Californian city around 90 miles from San Francisco, on Wednesday, where they found a martyr's letter signed with an Islamic variation of his name, along with his last will and testament updated in November, the affidavit says.
They also found fireworks, two rifles and a 9mm handgun, the FBI said.
During the search, Jameson "stated his support of ISIS and terrorism and discussed aspects of the plan to carry out an attack, noting that he would be happy if an attack was carried out", the affidavit says.
If convicted, Jameson faces up to 20 years in prison.
The Muslim-convert had attended marine basic recruit training in 2009 and earned a sharpshooter rifle qualification.
He was discharged for failing to disclose a history of asthma, the affidavit said.
He referred to his military service in comments to undercover agents.
"I have been trained in combat and things of war," Jameson told one agent.