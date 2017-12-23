Former US marine 'planned San Francisco Christmas Day terror attack'

A former US Marine has been charged with a terror offence after saying he wanted to carry out a Christmas Day attack on a popular tourist destination in San Francisco.

The FBI also found a martyrdom letter and several guns in the Californian home of Everitt Aaron Jameson.

The tow truck driver has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.

Jameson told an undercover agent who he believed to be associated with senior leadership of the so-called Islamic State group that he wanted to conduct a violent attack on Pier 39 in San Francisco because it was heavily crowded, according to an FBI affidavit.

Jameson - who had a sharpshotter rifel qualification - also told the agent that Christmas Day would be "the perfect day to commit the attack" and that he "did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die", according to the affidavit.

Pier 39, which is packed with restaurants, bars and souvenir shops, is one of San Francisco's most popular tourist spots.