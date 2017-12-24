Bradley Lowery's mum facing first Christmas without him

For Bradley Lowery's mother Gemma, this Christmas is going to be the hardest.

This is the first one for the family since Bradley lost his cancer battle five months ago.

"Christmas is going to be a difficult one for me, I don't know how I'm going to cope," she says.

"I just take each day as it comes."

According to Gemma, making sure he is remembered is vital.

"That's all I've got left now of Bradley, them memories I made, in here and in here," she says pointing to her head and heart.

"I've got nothing left so that's, to me, that's what I want to help people do."

Bradley's campaign was supported by his favourite football club, Sunderland, and they again are teaming up with the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Profits from a special team kit will go towards funding a holiday home for families with sick children, to help them get away and spend time together.

"Being on holidays, it's important as a family to spend that time," Gemma says.

"We were very lucky, we got to make lots of beautiful memories and I would just love to be able to help other families do the same."

She hopes that Bradley's foundation can help make many more happy memeories for other families in need.

"To think one little boy, my little boy, touched so many hearts and did so much awareness for children's cancer, is continuing to make a positive impact is fantastic," she says.