Christmas Eve: Mild with some rain in the north

Christmas Eve:

Mostly cloudy and mild across England and Wales with patches of drizzle on western hills. Heavy, persistent rain in Scotland will move into Northern Ireland and northern England later. Mild and breezy.

Tonight:

Staying mild and breezy across most of the UK with patchy drizzle over hills and coasts. Heavier, more persistent rain for Northern Ireland, western Scotland and parts of northwest England.

Christmas Day:

Rain, occasionally heavy, will move across northern and western parts, with the chance of snow in eastern Scotland. Mostly mild and cloudy in the southeast. Cold, showery across northern Scotland.