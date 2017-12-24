Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson halts Army 'rebranding' plan that would scrap 'Be the Best' motto

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has intervened to halt a rebranding plan for the Army that would see it ditch its "Be the Best" slogan and its historic crest over concerns they are elitist.

Mr Williamson stepped in after an official document suggesting the slogan and crest - which depicts crossed swords, a crown and a lion - be scrapped was leaked to the Mail on Sunday.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman said: "The defence secretary believes that the British Army is the best of the best and has put these proposals on hold."

The plan was part of a rebranding exercise costing £520,000.