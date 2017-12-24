Dozens feared dead in Philippines shopping centre fire

Firefighters in the Philippines have recovered one body from a burning shopping centre as fears mount for the fate of 36 others trapped inside.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, the mayor of southern Davao city where the fire took place said there was "zero" chance that those trapped had survived.

Ms Duterte-Carpio said firefighters told distraught relatives of the 36 trapped employees of a business outsourcing company at the top floor of the NCCC Mall that nobody could survive the extreme heat and thick black smoke.

"They were told that the chances of survival are zero," she said, adding that one of those trapped may be a Chinese or a South Korean, based on the name.

The blaze was finally brought under control on Sunday, a day after it began on the third floor of the centre, although smoke continued to billow out of the building.