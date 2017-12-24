Advertisement

Family of woman stabbed to death 'heartbroken and empty'

Nicola Jayne Campbell's body was found on Friday. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The death of a woman who was found fatally stabbed has left her family "heartbroken and feeling empty".

Nicola Jayne Campbell's body was discovered at 10.10am on Friday, at a property on Beech Mount in Harpurhey.

Officers also found the body of a man in his 30s at the address, Greater Manchester Police said.

A post-mortem examination found that Ms Campbell died from multiple stab wounds and her death is being treated as murder.

Paying tribute to the 30-year-old, her mother Jayne said: "Niki was not just my daughter but my best friend. Niki was the life and soul of the party. Always smiling and willing to help anyone.

"Niki was part of a close knit family and was a brilliant auntie. Niki was bubbly and a happy go lucky person. Her death has left us utterly heartbroken and feeling empty."

Her death is being treated as murder. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The cause of death of the man is currently unascertained and awaiting toxicology reports.

His death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Crompton, of GMP's City of Manchester team, said: "My thoughts are very much with the families and we are continuing to support them through this incredibly hard time.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone with any information that could help our investigation to please get in touch."