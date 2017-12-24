Guatemala to move Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Guatemala is to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Central American country is the first nation to follow Donald Trump's lead in ordering the change.

In a message on his official Facebook account, President Jimmy Morales said that after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and due to the "excellent relations" between the two countries, he had told his country's foreign ministry to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Mr Morales wrote: "Dear people of Guatemala,

"Today I spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We talked about the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel.

"One of the most important topics was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem.

"So I inform you that I have instructed the chancellor to initiate the respective coordination so that it may be.

"God bless you."