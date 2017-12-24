North Korea declares UN sanctions imposed over missile test an 'act of war'

North Korea has declared the UN's latest sanctions against it an "act of war", and threatened to punish all the nations that backed the measures.

The UN Security Council unanimously approved sanctions on Pyongyang in response to the country's latest ballistic missile launch in a resolution drafted by the US.

The measures will limit the supply of oil to North Korea and force North Koreans working abroad to return home within 24 months.

US Donald Trump praised the sanctions in a tweet, saying that the "World wants Peace, not Death", while British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also welcomed the move.

But in a statement on the official KCNA news agency, the North Korean foreign ministry called the Security Council resolution "rigged", and said the US was growing "more and more frenzied" out of fear of North Korea's nuclear potential.

"We define this 'sanctions resolution' rigged up by the US and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region, and categorically reject the 'resolution'," the statement said.