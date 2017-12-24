- ITV Report
Theresa May underlines Christian heritage in Christmas message
Theresa May has urged Britons to take pride in the country's Christian heritage at Christmas because it gives everyone the confidence to practice their religion "free from question or fear".
In her Christmas message, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to the "heroes" in the emergency services who responded to the Grenfell Tower fire and "abhorrent" terror attacks in Manchester and London.
Unlike last year, Mrs May makes no mention of Brexit, but calls on Britons to "come together confident and united" at Christmas.
In contrast with Jeremy Corbyn's Christmas message, which makes no mention of religion but emphasises a message of "compassion", Mrs May, who grew up in a vicarage, repeatedly refers to Christianity and its values.
The Labour leader has previously refused to discuss whether he holds any religious beliefs.