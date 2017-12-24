Vladimir Putin opponent Alexei Navalny nominated to run against President in election

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been nominated to run for president, meaning he is likely to be the most formidable opponent Vladimir Putin will face in the 2018 election.

However, Mr Navalny is prohibited from seeking political office because of two convictions for fraud which are widely viewed as retribution for his publication of investigations into corruption at some of Russia's biggest state-controlled companies.

Current President Vladimir Putin has been in power for 18 years, as both prime minister and president.

Russian law requires presidential candidates to submit endorsements from just 500 people before they can start collecting the one million signatures needed to appear on the ballot.

Mr Putin's representatives are expected to file his nomination papers on Tuesday.