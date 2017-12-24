Wagamama apologises after threatening disciplinary action over staff sickness over Christmas

Restaurant chain Wagamama has apologised after staff were threatened with disciplinary action if they called in sick over the Christmas period.

A note on a rota at a London branch of the restaurant said it was up to members of staff to get colleagues to cover for them if they could not come into work, adding: "Calling in sick during the next 2 weeks will result in disciplinary action being taken."

In a string of tweets, the chain said it was an "isolated incident" and was "strictly not company employment policy".

They stressed that the notice was the actions of one manager and that they "sincerely apologised for what has happened".