A brighter but colder Boxing day for many

This evening heavy rain and strong winds continue to journey eastwards across England and Wales. The rain clearing overnight, bringing hill snow for a time to parts of southern Scotland and Northeast England. This will be followed by wintry showers in the north. A cold night to come with a risk of ice in places.

A very chilly and frosty start to boxing day, but a brighter day for most with lighter winds. The risk of a few showers, most frequent in the north, showers wintry in places.

Heavy rain arrives into SW England late morning and slowly extends north and east through the day. Tomorrow will be a colder for all, and as the rain meets the cold air, we see the risk of the rain converting to snow mainly over higher ground and most likely across Wales and central England giving local accumulations. Weather warning from the Met Office are in force, for further details go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings