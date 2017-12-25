Archbishop's Christmas sermon reflects on deceitfulness of 'populist leaders'

The Archbishop of Canterbury has used his Christmas Day sermon to reflect on the terrorist atrocities and deceitfulness of "populist leaders" witnessed in 2017.

The Most Rev Justin Welby told worshippers at CanterburyCathedral that much could be learnt from the Nativity story, where Jesus is "power seen in humility".

Preaching at the Sung Eucharist service, he made what will be interpreted by some as a jibe at US President Donald Trump by contrasting the son of God with "populist leaders that deceive" their people.

And in an echo of Pope Francis's address at Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican, the Archbishop drew a parallel between the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem and the refugee crisis.

He told the congregation: "The nature of those who have power is to seek to hold on to it.

"In 2017 we have seen around the world tyrannical leaders that enslave their peoples, populist leaders that deceive them, corrupt leaders that rob them, even simply democratic, well-intentioned leaders of many parties and countries who are normal, fallible human beings.

"We have experienced across our country terrorism that kills the innocent, claiming that it is the path to freedom in God.

"The nature of God who has all power, and from whom all power comes, is to lay it aside for love's sake and thus without fear, force or manipulation to offer true freedom for every human being."

The Archbishop this year publicly spoke out against Mr Trump when he shared videos from far-right group Britain First via Twitter.

He said at the time: "It is deeply disturbing that the president of the United States has chosen to amplify the voice of far-right extremists."