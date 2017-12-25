- ITV Report
-
Gogglebox's June sends Christmas wishes as she thanks fans for support after husband Leon's death
The wife of Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff has wished fans a happy Christmas and thanked them for their support following the death of her husband.
June and 83-year-old Leon, a retired teacher, were one of the first couples to join the Channel 4 show when it launched in 2013.
Leon died in hospital on Saturday.
On Christmas morning, June tweeted: "Wishing Everyone a Happy Christmas! Thank you once more for your kind thoughts. Greatly appreciated by all the family!"
An episode of Gogglebox which aired on Christmas Eve was dedicated to Leon.
At the beginning of the episode, the Channel 4 announcer said: "Before Gogglebox begins, we're sorry to share the very sad news that Leon passed away in hospital yesterday.
"He will be sorely missed and we dedicate tonight's show to his memory."
Following the news of his death on Saturday, June tweeted her thanks for all of the touching messages she had received, adding: "Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!"