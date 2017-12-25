Gogglebox's June sends Christmas wishes as she thanks fans for support after husband Leon's death

The wife of Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff has wished fans a happy Christmas and thanked them for their support following the death of her husband.

June and 83-year-old Leon, a retired teacher, were one of the first couples to join the Channel 4 show when it launched in 2013.

Leon died in hospital on Saturday.

On Christmas morning, June tweeted: "Wishing Everyone a Happy Christmas! Thank you once more for your kind thoughts. Greatly appreciated by all the family!"