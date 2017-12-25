Meghan Markle joins Royal Family for Christmas Day service

Meghan Markle has joined the Royal Family for their traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen's Sandringham estate. Ms Markle walked arm-in-arm with fiance Prince Harry as they made the short journey from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church. The couple walked alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child.

The Queen waved to well-wishers outside church Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arriving for the church service Credit: PA

The Queen arrived in a car and joined the group from the house which also included the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales. Hundreds of well-wishers turned out to catch a glimpse of the royal family, with some calling out "Merry Christmas" as they walked past.