Police bid to find family of man discovered unconscious in ditch

Police in Surrey are trying to reunite a seriously ill man with his family at Christmas after he was found unconscious in a ditch.

A dog walker found the man, thought to be in his 20s, in Merrow near Guildford at midday on Christmas Eve.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

It is thought that he has been in the area since Friday.

Surrey Police have put out an appeal for information after they struggled to establish the man's identity or what he was doing in the area.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with a slim build, brown hair, a beard and brown eyes.

He does not match any missing people logged by the force.

He was wearing a red and white chequered shirt, dark grey Slazenger jogging trousers and red Vans shoes when he was found in Park Lane.

Police have released images of the clothes the man was wearing when he was found, in the hope that someone will recognise them or have more information about the individual who was wearing them.

Detective Inspector Jak Bowers said: "It will no doubt be heartbreaking for any family to realise that this could be their son, brother or partner who has not returned home yet and to find out in this way, but we have been working all day to find out who he is and because of his condition we've not been able to speak to him.

"Having spoken to local residents we believe he may have been in the area since early yesterday morning [December 23] and so it may be that he has been outside, or missing from home since that time.

"If you have been out in the area and have any further information about this man's movements, or know who he might be, please get in touch so we can reunite him with his family in time for Christmas.

"We are continuing to investigate how the man came to be where he was found, but we don't believe there to be any suspicious circumstances involved."