Queen to reflect on 'appalling' terror attacks of 2017 in Christmas message

The Queen has expressed her concern for the victims and their families affected by the terror attacks of 2017.

In her traditional Christmas message, to be broadcast on Monday afternoon, she reflects on what she calls the “appalling attacks” in London and Manchester earlier in 2017.

There were three terror attacks in London in the last 12 months and one in Manchester.

The Queen visited some of the survivors of the suicide bomb explosion which was detonated in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after a concert by the singer Ariana Grande in May.

Some 22 people were killed – including many children.

The Queen spent time with some of the survivors in hospital and told them the attack was “wicked” because it targeted children on a night out.