The Sound of Music's Louisa von Trapp dies aged 68

Heather Menzies-Urich, the actress who portrayed Louisa von Trapp in The Sound Of Music, has died aged 68.

The Canadian-born star's death was announced by the estate of the musical's creators, Rodgers & Hammerstein on Christmas Day.

Menzies-Urich was diagnosed with brain cancer around four weeks ago and died on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family, her son Ryan told US news site TMZ.

"She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," he said.

Rodgers & Hammerstein president, Ted Chapin, said: "Heather was part of 'the family.'

"There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of The Sound Of Music.

"And of 'the kids', Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering.

"We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her."