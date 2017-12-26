Austrian village cut off for Christmas after landslide

The inhabitants of one Austrian mountain village have been ensured a quiet Christmas after a rockslide cut off access to the town.

Some 150 people were stuck at home in the village of Vals, about 40km from Innsbruck, after tonnes of rock and rubble slid off a nearby mountain, according to the dpa news agency.

The landslide occurred on Christmas Eve and bulldozers were hard at work clearing an alternate roadway on Tuesday.

Access is expected to be re-established on Wednesday.

Klaus Ungerank, the mayor, said it was a "miracle" that no one had been hurt.

"There has been a landslide to an extent that was unimaginable. It is a Christmas miracle that no one got injured, that no one was buried," he said.

"It is a miracle because people drove home from the Christmas Mass, and drove by this spot shortly before, roughly 10 minutes beforehand."