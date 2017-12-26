- ITV Report
Thousands hit the high street for Boxing Day sales
Thousands of bargain-hunters are hitting the high street for the traditional Boxing Day sales.
It come amid predictions more people will be shopping this year to beat rising prices.
Around one in three Britons will go to the festive sales, according to Barclaycard.
This will be up from 23% last year.
Consumer appetite for the post-Christmas sales period dwindled in 2016 after an extended period of discounting that began well before November's Black Friday.
In central London, shoppers flocked to Oxford Street to grab a bargain from stores like Next and Selfridges.
Queues formed inside and outside department store as people waited to get items with up to 70% off.
Barclaycard's poll found months of "feeling the squeeze" has resulted in many consumers looking forward to the sales to ease their budgets.
Paul Lockstone, managing director at Barclaycard, said: "Last year, Black Friday overshadowed Boxing Day sales as many retailers struggled to maintain consumer interest in what has become a month-long discounting event.
VoucherCodes and the Centre for Retail Research also predict the Boxing Day sales will attract more than a third of the UK's population, expecting them to spend a record £4.3 billion - a 12% rise on 2016.