Thousands hit the high street for Boxing Day sales

Thousands of bargain-hunters are hitting the high street for the traditional Boxing Day sales.

It come amid predictions more people will be shopping this year to beat rising prices.

Around one in three Britons will go to the festive sales, according to Barclaycard.

This will be up from 23% last year.

Consumer appetite for the post-Christmas sales period dwindled in 2016 after an extended period of discounting that began well before November's Black Friday.

In central London, shoppers flocked to Oxford Street to grab a bargain from stores like Next and Selfridges.

Queues formed inside and outside department store as people waited to get items with up to 70% off.