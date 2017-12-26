British woman Laura Plummer 'jailed for three years for smuggling drugs into Egypt'

Laura Plummer's family said she had no idea what she was doing was illegal. Credit: PA

A British woman accused of smuggling drugs into Egypt has been jailed for three years, her family has said. Shop worker Laura Plummer, 33, from Hull, was arrested after she was found to be carrying 290 tramadol tablets in her suitcase, a painkiller which is legal in the UK but which is banned in Egypt. Ms Plummer's family, who have described her as "naive", said she was taking the tablets for her Egyptian partner Omar Caboo, who suffers from severe back pain.

Tramadol is a strong painkiller which is only available on prescription. Credit: PA

According to a Facebook group set up Ms Plummer's family, she appeared in court in Egypt on Boxing Day and was jailed for three years. The family said her lawyers lodged an immediate appeal. Ms Plummer appeared in court on Christmas Day but the judge adjourned the case for a day because of her condition, according to her sister, Rachel. Their mother Roberta Sinclair travelled to Egypt for the hearings. Rachel Plummer said her mother was "devastated" by the sentence. She added that she did not know whether the appeal would be heard on Tuesday. "We're just hoping. Even half of that would be better. Anything less than three years." "She doesn't deserve that," she added.

Plummer was arrested in October. Credit: PA