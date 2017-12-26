It's officially a white Christmas as parts of UK see snowfall

Those dreaming of a white Christmas had their wishes granted, as parts of Cumbria saw snow fall for a couple of hours.

The Met Office did say there was a slim chance of wintry showers on Christmas Day - and Spadeadam in Cumbria and parts of southern Scotland saw rain turn into snow late on December 25.

Despite a largely mild Christmas Day - the highest temperature recorded was 12.6C (54.6F) in Bude, Cornwall - weather warnings for snow and ice are in place on Boxing Day for southern, central and eastern Scotland, and the most northern parts of England.

A further warning for rain and snow is in place for the Midlands and Wales running from 6pm on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday.

Forecaster Mark Wilson said: "To be a white Christmas, we only need to see one flake but we have reported snowfall in Spadeadam for the last couple of hours.