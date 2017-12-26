The Coastguard is assisting a Russian cargo ship listing near Portsmouth Harbour.

The vessel is at anchor in the Solent while a pilot vessel assesses its stability and cargo.

The Coastguard said it had power and was currently stable, while the 13 crew on board were reported to be safe and well.

The maritime search and rescue service has warned of severe gales and rough seas later on Tuesday, adding it was in discussions with the owners of the vessel and vessel's agent.

Navigational safety broadcasts were being issued every 30 minutes to warn shipping in the area and a tug and lifeboat were standing by.

A radio broadcast directed at the ship's crew said: "Your vessel is significantly listing and may need help.

"We have assessed the actions you have taken so far to recover from your current situation and have been unable to rectify the situation."