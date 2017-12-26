Universities should be places that 'open minds, not close them,' Johnson warns

Students must be able to challenge controversial opinions, warns the Universities Minister. Credit: PA

Universities must be places that "open minds, not close them", Jo Johnson is warning amid ongoing debate about free speech at the institutions. Students must be able to challenge controversial opinions, according to the Universities Minister. He believes there are dangers to shielding students from differing views under the banner of "no-platforming" or "safe spaces". In a speech at the Limmud Festival in Birmingham, a celebration of Jewish learning and culture, he will warn that free speech is a key part of university life. "Universities should be places that open minds, not close them, where ideas can be freely challenged," Mr Johnson will say.

Jo Johnson believes ideas should be 'freely challenged' in universities. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson will add: "In universities in America and worryingly in the UK, we have seen examples of groups seeking to stifle those who do not agree with them. "We must not allow this to happen. Young people should have the resilience and confidence to challenge controversial opinions and take part in open, frank and rigorous discussions." He will also insist that the new higher education watchdog, the Office for Students, will ensure they "promote freedom of speech within the law". His comments come amid an ongoing debate about free speech at universities. There have been a number of reports of speakers, debates, literature and organisations being opposed or criticised, often by student unions, societies or particular groups of students. Mr Johnson will also say that institutions must ensure there is no place for hatred, discrimination, extremism or racism. "A racist or anti-Semitic environment is by definition an illiberal one that is completely in opposition the liberal tradition of our universities," he will tell the festival.

Universities could face action from the new higher education watchdog. Credit: PA

There are concerns that "no-platforming" and "safe place" policies are increasingly affecting free speech, and are being used to prevent speakers and discussions that some find uncomfortable or disagreeable. "No-platforming" is a practice in which a group or individuals seen to have unacceptable or offensive views are banned from taking part in a public debate or meeting. Meanwhile "safe space" policies aim to ensure all students feel able to express themselves and are protected from views and language they find offensive, as well as discrimination. Under the government's plans, universities must ensure that students can take part in ''rigorous, open debate" or could face fines. The proposals, which are open for consultation, could also see universities facing action including suspension and deregulation.

It has been argued that universities should not become 'discussion-free zones'. Credit: PA