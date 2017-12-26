Vin Diesel beats The Rock to top spot as highest grossing actor of 2017

Vin Diesel has beaten his Fast And Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson to be named this year's top grossing actor.

The action star's latest addition to the xXx franchise - xXx: Return Of Xander Cage - helped secure him the number one spot.

It topped the $1.2 billion (£897 million) that The Fate Of The Furious raked in worldwide to see Vin Diesel's films make 1.6 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) combined in 2017, according to Forbes.

The Rock, on the other had, was weighed down by Baywatch, which flopped at the Box Office and meant his films this year only pulled in $1.5 billion dollars (£1.12 billion).

His latest effort, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, is yet to come out in cinemas.