Barack Obama warns against irresponsible use of social media in interview with Prince Harry

Barack Obama has warned that irresponsible use of social media is distorting people's understanding of complex issues and leading to the spread of misinformation.

The former US president said people in positions of power should exercise care when posting messages.

His successor Donald Trump regularly uses Twitter, often sparking controversy with his comments. The current president says using Twitter allows him to speak directly to the American people and bypass "fake media".

Mr Obama did not name Mr Trump during the interview, which he did with Prince Harry for the royal's guest editorship of BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

The Democrat, who handed over power to Mr Trump in January 2017, said social media is corroding civil discourse.