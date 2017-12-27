Best friends of 60 years discover they are brothers

Two men who had been best friends for 60 years have discovered they are brothers.

Alan Robinson and Walter MacFarlane revealed the news to shocked family members and friends just before Christmas after investigating their ancestry.

The pair were born in Hawaii 15 months apart, met at school and played American football together in Honolulu.

Mr MacFarlane never knew his father and Mr Robinson was adopted. Separately, they sought answers about their past.

Mr MacFarlane turned to family history and DNA-matching websites after unsuccessful searches on the internet and social media.

One of the top matches - someone with identical X chromosomes - had the username Robi737. Mr Robinson's nickname was Robi and he flew 737s for Aloha Airlines.

It turned out Mr Robinson used the same website to find answers about his family. They later learned they have the same birth mother.

Both said the idea that they could be brothers "never crossed their mind".