Cold with wet, wintry conditions for the south-east and East Anglia with earlier snow turning back to sleet and rain. Brisk winds will blown in sleet and snow showers to northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of the West Country. For the rest of north and west some low, weak winter's sunshine but staying cloudy in the east. The cold feel enhanced by a biting wind chill - more so in the east. Freezing, frosty and icy tonight.