Couple deliver their Christmas Day baby by roadside

A young couple delivered their baby girl by the side of a snowy road on Christmas Day - after she arrived a full month earlier than expected.

Taylor and Hannah Lindeman had been opening presents with their two young daughters when the heavily pregnant mum's contractions came on strong on Monday.

The Minnesota couple drove to the hospital but after 20 minutes had to pull over when Hannah's water broke.

Taylor called the emergency services and received instructions over the phone.

Fortunately for Hannah, they weren't waiting long in the cold.