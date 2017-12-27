Grenfell Tower firm hands back control of properties to council

The KCTMO is being investigated over possible corporate manslaughter charges. Credit: PA

The body which managed Grenfell Tower is given up responsibility for thousands of properties because of concerns it could no longer deliver services effectively. The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO or TMO) wrote to residents saying it would temporarily hand back control for the homes it managed to Kensington and Chelsea Council It said it could not guarantee services "to a standard that residents should expect". The organisation's future has hung in the balance for months after the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) stripped its responsibilities over the Grenfell Tower estate. Survivors of the fire at the west London block, which killed 71, managed to postpone a vote which could have seen the council end all arrangements with the firm in October. Around 9,000 properties are managed by the KCTMO in the borough.

The fire in June killed 71 people.

Chairwoman Fay Edwards wrote in a letter dated December 22: "The TMO board has reluctantly decided that it can no longer guarantee that it can fulfil its obligations with respect to the delivery of services contained in its contract with the council (known as the modular management agreement or MMA) to a standard that residents should expect. "The board has decided that it would be in the best interests of all residents that the services which the TMO currently provides are temporarily handed back to the council while it carries out consultation with you about the future management of its housing stock. "This decision has been made because this consultation will take some time. While the board acknowledges that this longer period is necessary (it may be a year or longer), this has greatly increased the risks of maintaining the service levels we provide to you." Handover of responsibilities will take place by January 31. The move will likely anger residents, who had previously expressed a desire to see the KCTMO fold but were concerned it would avoid criminal or civil action if it ceased to exist.

