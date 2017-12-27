- ITV Report
Lewis Hamilton apologises for calling out nephew for wearing dress
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has apologised after sharing a video on Instagram of him chastising his young nephew for wearing a princess dress.
With the video having been taken down, Hamilton made his apology in a series of messages posted on Twitter on Boxing Day.
In the video, Hamilton tells his 5.7 million followers: "I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew."
The camera then moves to a young boy wearing a blue and pink princess dress and waving around a pink heart-shaped furry wand.
Hamilton asks the small child: "Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?"
When his nephew says yes, Hamilton replies: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?''
He then shouts at the boy: "Boys don't wear princess dresses!"
The youngster covers his ears with his hands and turns away.
The video had drawn widespread criticism on Instagram and Twitter.