Lewis Hamilton apologises for calling out nephew for wearing dress

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. Credit: PA

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has apologised after sharing a video on Instagram of him chastising his young nephew for wearing a princess dress. With the video having been taken down, Hamilton made his apology in a series of messages posted on Twitter on Boxing Day.

In the video, Hamilton tells his 5.7 million followers: "I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew." The camera then moves to a young boy wearing a blue and pink princess dress and waving around a pink heart-shaped furry wand. Hamilton asks the small child: "Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?"

The Instagram story video went out to Hamilton's 5.7 followers. Credit: Instagram