Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault

Liverpool FC player Jon Flanagan has been charged with common assault, police have said.

Merseyside Police said the 24-year-old defender had been charged following an incident in Liverpool city centre on Friday.

A force spokesman said: "Merseyside Police can confirm that Jonathan Patrick Flanagan, aged 24, from Cressington in Liverpool has been charged with Section 39 common assault following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday December 22.

"He has been released on conditional police bail and will appear before Liverpool City Magistrates' Court on January 2 2018."

Liverpool-born Flanagan has made more than 50 first-team appearances for Liverpool FC since making his debut aged 18.

He spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Burnley after 20 months out due to injury.

A Liverpool FC spokesman said: "The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad.

"We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities."