Lord Heseltine says he would be 'torn' if faced with a choice between Brexit or a Labour government

Lord Heseltine has told ITV News he would be "torn" if faced with the choice of backing a Labour government that wanted to reverse Brexit.

The former Conservative Cabinet minister earlier faced calls to have the party whip withdrawn, amid accusations he is attempting to "sabotage" Brexit.

But he confirmed to ITV News that if supporting a Labour government would bring a halt to the UK's move to leave the EU he would find his loyalties divided.

In practice, the Tory grandee would have no vote to give a Labour government as he sits in the House of Lords.

But speaking hypothetically he said: "I am torn, because I realise the enormous damage that both these options [Labour and Brexit] represent."

He said: "If there is a point at which we have to put party loyalty on one side and national interest and our own convictions on the other, then the national interest is going to win."