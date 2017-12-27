Millions of UK children living in areas with illegal levels of air pollution, figures show

More than eight million children live in areas of the UK with illegal levels of air pollution, according to an analysis by the Labour Party.

Some 8.3 million under-18s live in local authority areas where levels of harmful pollutant nitrogen dioxide exceeded legal limits in 2015, according to the Party, which made its estimate using figures from the House of Commons Library.

Around three-fifths (61%) of youngsters were living in areas across the UK where pollution limits were breached in 2015, the estimates show.

The analysis suggests some 2.5 million under-fives were living in areas of the UK with illegally dirty air in 2015, which is 63% of all children in the age group.

All children in London face illegal pollution levels, as the air quality limits were exceeded in all boroughs in the capital.

Outside London, Yorkshire and the Humber was the worst affected region, with an estimated 83% of youngsters living in areas with illegal pollution, followed by the North East, North West and West Midlands.

Ministers unveiled court-mandated plans for meeting the EU limits on nitrogen dioxide, much of which comes from road transport and particularly diesel vehicles, in July after a long-running battle with legal charity ClientEarth.