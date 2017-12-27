Police officer and woman killed in Christmas Day crash named

The two people who died following a crash in Sheffield on Christmas Day have been named as PC Dave Fields and Lorraine Stephenson, South Yorkshire Police have said.

The crash occurred at 8.15pm on Christmas Day as the officer was travelling on the A57 in Sheffield.

PC Fields, 46, had been responding to another incident when his car collided with a silver Citroen C3 - in which Mrs Stephenson, 61, was a passenger - that was coming the other way.

Both sustained fatal injuries. PC Fields was pronounced dead at the scene and Mrs Stephenson died later in hospital.

The driver of the Citroen, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

PC Fields family said they have been left "heartbroken" by his death.

A statement form the family said: "Dave was a loving husband and dad of two, who was a dedicated officer committed to his job.

"We are heartbroken by our loss and ask that our privacy please be respected at this devastating time."