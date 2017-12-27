Rihanna calls for end to gun violence after cousin shot dead

Pop star Rihanna has made a plea for an end to gun violence following the death of a man she named as her cousin.

Rihanna posted an image of the two of them on Instagram, alongside the hashtag "#endgunviolence", saying: "RIP cousin ... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!

"Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!"

The image has been viewed more than two million times.