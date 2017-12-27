- ITV Report
Rihanna calls for end to gun violence after cousin shot dead
Pop star Rihanna has made a plea for an end to gun violence following the death of a man she named as her cousin.
Rihanna posted an image of the two of them on Instagram, alongside the hashtag "#endgunviolence", saying: "RIP cousin ... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!
"Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!"
The image has been viewed more than two million times.
Rihanna did not name the man, but tagged the image to an account under the username @merka_95.
The man is believed to be 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who was fatally shot in the singer's native Barbados on Boxing Day.
Alleyne was shot multiple times and died later in hospital, according to local media.
A representative for Rihanna has been contacted.