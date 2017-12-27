'Treacherous' conditions as snow leaves thousands without power

Drivers in the East Midlands were left at a standstill for several hours. Credit: Sean Bryne/Twitter

Heavy snow has hit parts of the UK, leaving thousands of people without power and causing dangerous driving conditions. The southbound carriageway of the M1 near Lutterworth in Leicestershire was closed after an accident involving a lorry, with Highways England reporting "severe conditions" on the A14 near Kettering, while another HGV jack-knifed in heavy snow on the M5 in Gloucestershire. The runway at Stansted Airport was closed briefly because of snow and passengers travelling from Luton Airport and Birmingham Airport have been warned about potential disruption. East Midlands Trains reported heavy snow between Market Harborough and Kettering resulting in delays. Police forces used social media to warn motorists of the possible dangers of adverse weather on the country's road network.

Credit: TVP Roads Policing

The A14 in Northamptonshire was at a standstill. Credit: ITV News

Police warned the M1 has become 'treacherous'. Credit: Northants RAPT

Western Power Distribution said more than 13,000 homes remained without power, the majority of those affected being in the West Midlands area, although properties in the East Midlands, the South West of England and Wales were also caught up in the outage. Drivers in the East Midlands were left at a standstill for several hours after snow and ice caused traffic problems on the A14 in both directions. Highways England urged drivers to avoid the road, saying there were severe conditions in both directions between the M6/M1 and junction three, making it "impassable" in various locations. The band of rain and snow is not expected to clear the mainland until around 7pm on Wednesday, although showers are expected to become lighter and patchy as the day progresses.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.