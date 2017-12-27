Tesco apologises after customers complain of 'rotten' Christmas turkeys

Angry customers claimed the centrepiece of their festive meal was either inedible or had made people "really ill".

Tesco has apologised after customers complained that "rotten" and "gone off" turkeys ruined their Christmas dinner.

Thanks @ tesco for selling me a gone off turkey & wrecking my 1st xmas day cooked at my home! £250 wasted, an awful meal and 8sick people!

@ kirsten_shore @ tesco Had exactly the same Turkey, same date, same rancid smell, thank goodness discovered on Xmas eve.

Kirsten Shore, an events manager from Stafford, said she was "devastated" that her Christmas meal was ruined.

The 29-year-old, who alongside her husband Dan was hosting their first family Christmas, said they realised something was wrong when they tasted the turkey and the gravy made from the giblets.

She said: "My mum bought the turkey and prepared it and we put it in the fridge. Then we cooked it and I was so proud of it.

"It seemed fine and we sat down at the dinner table and everybody seemed a bit quiet.

"I took a mouthful of turkey and spat it out. It tasted of bleach and everyone else realised the reason everything was a bit funny was because the gravy was made from the giblets.

"From just one mouthful we've all been really ill.

"It cost me £250 to buy everything and we had to chuck everything away."