Tributes paid to woman killed after being hit by car during police chase on Boxing Day

Tributes have been paid to a 47-year-old mother-of-two who died after she was hit by a car during a police pursuit near Blackburn.

Lancashire Police named the woman as mother-of-two Susan Shaw.

She was described by her family as "generous" and well known in the local neighbourhood where she was often spotted walking her dog.

Ms Shaw was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa that was being chased by police on High Street in Rishton at 5.50pm on Boxing Day.

She received emergency medical attention at the scene but died of her injuries, police said.

A criminal investigation is now under way.