Weather: Rain, sleet and hill snow to slowly clear through the day

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and hill snow will slowly clear the southeast through the day.

Otherwise it will be a colder, drier and brighter day for most with some sunny spells on offer.

It will be a windy day for all with coastal gales.

There will also be scattered showers in some coastal areas, and these will be wintry over higher ground.

There will be a top temperature today of 6C, giving a much colder feel for many than on Boxing Day.