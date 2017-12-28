Cold and bright, with wintry showers in places

A dry, bright and cold day for most. A few wintry showers affecting Scotland and western coastal fringes. Later this afternoon it turns cloudy and wet in Cornwall.

This evening, outbreaks of rain continuing in parts of the southwest. Elsewhere, a cold and clear night, with a frost forming quickly after dusk.

Overnight, heavy rain and strong winds across the southwest will track north and east. As the rain bumps into cold air across northern Britain it will turn to snow. So a spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of northern England and southern Scotland on Friday morning. Weather warnings from the Met Office are in force. Delays on roads, rail and air travel are likely. Power cuts may also occur.

For more details go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings