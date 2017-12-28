British medical staff join aid efforts for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

British medical staff are set to join emergency efforts for Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar, the government has said, calling the effort "another proud moment for the NHS".

More than 40 doctors, nurses and firefighters from the UK's emergency medical team are heading to Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, where many Rohingya are living in camps.

The team, which will be there for six weeks, will help tackle a diptheria outbreak, with 1,470 suspected cases and 20 reported deaths, following a request from the World Health Organisation and Bangladesh's government.

Health Minister Steve Brine said: "The UK has a proud tradition of supporting nations in need.

"Today marks another proud moment in the history of the NHS as selfless clinical staff once again show their skill, commitment and passion for helping people around the world."