- ITV Report
British medical staff join aid efforts for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
British medical staff are set to join emergency efforts for Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar, the government has said, calling the effort "another proud moment for the NHS".
More than 40 doctors, nurses and firefighters from the UK's emergency medical team are heading to Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, where many Rohingya are living in camps.
The team, which will be there for six weeks, will help tackle a diptheria outbreak, with 1,470 suspected cases and 20 reported deaths, following a request from the World Health Organisation and Bangladesh's government.
Health Minister Steve Brine said: "The UK has a proud tradition of supporting nations in need.
"Today marks another proud moment in the history of the NHS as selfless clinical staff once again show their skill, commitment and passion for helping people around the world."
An estimated 620,000 Rohingya men, women and children have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh following persecution from the Burmese military in their native state of Rakhine, which began in August.
International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said: "This will be an absolutely critical deployment, in a race against time for men, women and children at risk of dying from one of the world's cruellest infections.
"Our brave British medical heroes are the world leaders in saving lives, acting rapidly in crisis to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.
"I have heard first-hand the harrowing stories of Rohingya families who have escaped persistent persecution, violence and tragedy.
"In the face of this new horror it is absolutely right that we step up to end their relentless suffering and stop them falling prey to a rampaging, preventable disease that could kill thousands."