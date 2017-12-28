Coal being pushed off grid as 'green' records set in power sector

British wind farms generated more electricity than coalplants on more than 75% of days this year, figures show.

The continuing rise of renewables and the decline of the most polluting fossil fuel also saw solar outperform coal more than half the time, data provided by analysis website MyGridGB to the Press Association shows.

Overall, renewables provided more power than coal plants on 315 days in 2017, or more than 90% of the year, figures up to December 12 show, while coal was beaten by wind on 263 days and by solar on 180 days.

Coal generation only exceeded solar on 10 days from the beginning of April to the end of August.

In total, renewables generated more than three times the amount of electricity as coalover the year to December 12.

The figures reflect a year in which a number of "green" records have been set for the power sector, including the first full day without any coal power on the system, new high levels of solar generation and tumbling prices for new offshore wind farms.