Afghanistan: At least 41 people killed in Kabul suicide attack

At least 41 people have been killed after stormed a Shiite Muslim cultural centre in Kabul and set off several bombs, authorities said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the centre before storming it.

They then set off explosive devices in the basement of the building, where scores of people had gathered to mark the December 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union, he said.

Shiite leader Abdul Hussain Ramazandada said witnesses reported at least one suicide bomber sneaked into the event and was sitting among the participants. He exploded his device and as people fled more explosions occurred.

The centre is located in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in the west of the capital.